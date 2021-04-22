Chrissy Teigen is involved in the controversy over the photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini without editing



Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The model Chrissy teigen, wife of singer John Legend and recent scourge of the so-called ‘culture of diets’, as well as the inflexible beauty canons against which she has been attacking in her latest public interventions, she has not hesitated to get directly and emotionally involved in the controversy generated from the raw photo you mistakenly uploaded Khloé kardashian to his Instagram profile: a stamp that he has not stopped trying to remove since then.

For the mannequin, it is somewhat “frustrating” that the celebrity is ashamed to show herself as she is to her followers in the virtual sphere, since that means that, in some way, she is submitting to the dictatorship of those impossible beauty standards that Chrissy is trying to eradicate. However, this whole situation has also led him to sympathize with the television star, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, as Khloé has all the right in the world to decide which aspects of her life she wants to share publicly and which she does not.

“To be honest with you, I have mixed feelings about it and have tried to analyze the problem from multiple perspectives… On the one hand, I feel frustrated, because I see Khloé, who is so beautiful and so strong, and it makes me feel proud of the way in which he cultivates his body, and I think she should also be very proud of herself and how she is … But of course, if you want to remove the photo … On the other hand, if you want to remove it, you have the right to do so, it is your life and that is good too ”, he assured as he passed through the ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ Program.