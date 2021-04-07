Chrissy Teigen denies the supposedly miraculous diets that are so fashionable



Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Chrissy teigen, who announced just a few weeks ago his intention to definitively abandon those social networks that had elevated him as an internet phenomenon and opinion creator, has now turned to the traditional media of the United States social chronicle to continue offering his vision of the world and, especially, of those issues that most affect his public projection as a mannequin and celebrity.

In this sense, the wife of singer John Legend wanted to underline, in her last conversation with People magazine, her refusal to submit to those supposedly miracle diets that are so fashionable and, in general, to renounce their favorite gastronomic pleasures to be able to show off a figure that conforms to the still inflexible canons of beauty that continue to prevail in the world of entertainment.

“I’ve thrown all those diets out the window: I am now at a point in my life where it is more important for me to enjoy the things I have as they come to me. I eat what I want and when I want, because if not my mind goes crazy. I mean that I put my mind and my spirit before my body a little more than before. If something is going to make me happy and it is going to make me feel good, then I jump into it ”, explained the star of the catwalks, who now dedicates more time to yoga and Pilates so as not to neglect her physical well-being.