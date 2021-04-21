Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian’s Decision to Divorce Kanye West

“[Internet users] can’t possibly believe that someone would not want this photo to be out but also be proud of that photo, “Chrissy said.” I know that if something like that had happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself, and I’m proud of it. “

She also spoke about her friendship with Meghan markle and the support that the Duchess of Sussex offered following Chrissy’s pregnancy loss of son Jack.

“She is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is,” the cookbook author shared. “And that’s why you look at everything, and you’re like, My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy, when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are? “

Watch the interview in the above video.

