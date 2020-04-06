The model recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of her breast implants

The old model converted into a kitchen guru Chrissy Teigen has celebrated these days the tenth anniversary of his chest operation, to which she submitted in her twenties to improve the firmness of her cleavage, sharing an ancient image of her in which she appears parading in her underwear.

Her friend Whitney Cummings has left a message in the comment section of the post to ask him if you shouldn’t start to consider replacing implants, as recommended by doctors.

“It is true, and the truth is that I want to take them off ”, Chrissy replied. “Quarantine would have been the perfect time to do it, but apparently it is not considered an ‘essential ‘intervention.”

Actually, what you would like to do is undergo a mastopexy to lift your breasts, But today – with two young children and a busy professional schedule – going back to the operating room is not among his priorities.

“Once you have children and you feed them, the breast swells with milk and then deflates again and falls off, and that’s when you’re f ** king. Now I want to take them off, to be honest, although I am afraid of staying on the site during another intervention, ”he recently explained in an interview with Glamor in which he revealed for the first time that he had undergone that aesthetic touch-up.

