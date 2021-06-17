Chrissy Teigen canceled for cyberbully? Can Oprah save her? In case you did not know (surely yes) the wife of John Legend, and the Most Beautiful Woman 2021 according to People, is being almost canceled for being a complete ‘bully, a troll, an idiot’ who always messed with everyone and got away with it.

Daily Mail took out a report from Teigen writing a post apologizing for his past messing with everyone on Twitter, including a tweet telling Courtney Stodden – then 16 years old – to commit suicide.

Chrissy Teigen has been under fire for weeks for her cruel tweets dedicated to Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, child actress Quvenzhané Wallis, and others.

This Monday the 35-year-old model took her Medium to write a long letter, where she admits to being a troll and a “* ss hole” while insisting that “she is no longer that person.” The letter is very long, if you want to read it, here.

So that you have an idea of ​​the Chrissy Teigen cyberbullying scandal that burst:

In 2011, Teigen posted a number of tweets dedicated to Courtney Stodden, 16 at the time, who had married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison – Chrissy was telling Courtney to “go to sleep forever” and he told her he hated her.

Stodden said that’s only part of the story, according to Courtney, Chrissy Teigen went on private messages and told her to kill herself. Courtney says Chrissy not only teased her in public, but also in private.

In 2013, Chrissy Teigen hooked up with the 9-year-old Oscar-nominated actress Quvenzhané Wallis, calling her “cocky” and the then-21-year-old Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham, called her “wh * re” (p * ta).

Teigen apologized to Courtney Stodden last month, but Courtney questioned Teigen’s apology, saying that Legend’s wife apologized to her through her networks but never tried to contact her or send her a private message, Stodden proved Teigen her. blocked on Twitter.

Former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham said Teigen got so involved with her that she had to seek professional help for her disturbing tweets. Chrissy called her “unfit for society.”

He tweeted Lindsay Lohan in 2011, which read: “Lindsay adds a couple of cuts to her wrist when she sees emma stone.” I think there was even a meme that said that …

In her most recent apology, Chrissy Teigen says she plans to contact the celebrities she insulted.

Amid all the scandal, Teigen has lost contracts with several companies, including Safely, the cleaning company she founded with Kris Jenner; he lost his deal with Macy’s, Target, and Bloomingdale’s. The larger stores have removed their Cravings kitchen products from their shelves. She was also left out of the Netflix project, Never Have I Ever, where she would be a guest narrator for the series, her departure is due to all the cyberbullying scandal.

Of course, Chrissy Teigen now apologizes and claims to be “sorry” for her behavior, that she can’t believe she said / did such ugly things. That all those Tweets came out because she was “insecure, immature and in a world where she thought she needed to impress strangers to be accepted.” “I thought that would make me cool and close if I made fun of celebrities.” Now she says that when she sees some of her past posts she gets really embarrassed. Sure!

And Chrissy has not only messed with celebrities and celebs, but also with businesses that do not have the same political ideal, in 2019, she started a campaign against the Equinox and SoulCycle gym chains because their owners supported Trump. Teigen also poked fun at America’s Next Top Model transsexual contestants, Lady Gaga’s masculine appearance, Demi Lovato and her stay in an addiction clinic, Mariah Carey when she announced that she would have twins, mocking her stature she said: ” Why is everyone surprised that Mariah will have twins? I always knew there were 2 – 15 babies growing inside her. ” She attacked Avril Lavigne saying that if she were told she would have a child like her, she would prefer a barren existence. Piers Morgan dedicated a whole letter to Chrissy.

Well, in the middle of all this scandal they say that Chrissy hopes to be saved by Saint Oprah, that Winfrey with her magic can do an interview where she saves her reputation in the middle of all this cyberbullying scandal.

Sources told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that while 35-year-old Teigen “is being advised to stay hidden and low-key,” John Legend’s wife is reportedly planning to sit down with Oprah.

“Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle-style interview and tell her truth” – said a source. “Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is an excellent communicator that there is no disaster that she cannot get out of!”

According to Dailymail, sources add that “all the world’s news outlets have contacted Chrissy for her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, so can the nation. “

REALLY? “All the media in the world? And Santa Oprah has the last word? OMG! LOL! Can Oprah save Chrissy Teigen from cancellation? Chrissy Teigen canceled for cyberbully?

Oprah … Help Me!

