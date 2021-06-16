Chrissy Teigen admits to being a cyberbully and apologizes

“If there was a lot of pop-on culture, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show what at the time he believed to be a crude, clever, harmless joke. I thought it would make me cool and understandable if I made fun of celebrities, “he continued.” Actually, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted, “Teigen said, adding that she now flinches when faced with her past words.

“I was not only attacking a random avatar, but wounding young women – some who were still children – who had feelings. How can I not stop thinking about that? I’m not a victim here,” he said, but added that already ” He is not the person who wrote those horrible things ”, after getting married, going to therapy, having children.

“Also, now I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of incredible hostility. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.“, wrote.