After just one light heavyweight fight, in which he was knocked out in less than two minutes, Chris Weidman has decided to return to middleweight. A division in which he reigned from 2013 to 2015. A division that has not treated him very well since losing the championship. Although a division also in which he wants to succeed again.

Chris Weidman’s next fight

But since he announced his return to it in February, nothing has been known about the upcoming “The All-American” fight. Obviously, this is also related to the situation that is being experienced around the world with the Covid-19. However, it should be mentioned that while nothing has been made official, Weidman did accept multiple bouts.

He confirmed it himself recently in this post on Twitter:

I just accepted my 3rd opponent in a week… sucks. Stay safe everyone! – Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

“I accepted my third opponent in a week… Stinks. Be safe! ”

1st Hermanssson

2nd Edmem

3rd Romero – Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

“First, Jack hermansson. Second, Edmen Shahbazyan. Third, Yoel Romero“

There is no doubt that any of these matches would be interesting, both for the former monarch and for his opponents. And in all probability one is going to be done soon. But, as we say, nothing is official yet. We will be attentive to all the news.