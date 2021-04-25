Chris Weidman’s brutal fracture ends his fight against Uriah Hall

The duel between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall brought us what could be one of the scariest ironies in MMA history.

Just seconds into the fight, Chris Weidman broke his right leg when he kicked Uriah Hall. The similarity between today’s image and that kick by Anderson Silva against Weidman himself is lurid.

Right on Weidman’s first kick with his right leg, he would hit Uriah and break his leg. When he makes contact with Hall, Chris’s leg bends as if it were made of rubber. Upon contact, Chris continues his movement and attempts to plant his foot to produce another sorry image.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!! Chris Weidman has broken his leg! # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/qYfTlagk3H – Italo Santana (@ ItaloSantana_1) April 25, 2021

Waooo !!! Terrible what happened to Chris Weidman # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/FbFwOr058U – Diego (@DiegoAranzazuC) April 25, 2021

Immediately the arena falls silent, Weidman lies in agonizing pain, and Uriah Hall walks away in utter shock.

In December 2013, in his first fight against Anderson Silva, Chris was on the other side of such an injury. Weidman blocked a kick from the Brazilian and Anderson’s leg snapped. ‘The Spider’ was away from the cage for more than a year and was never the same again.

Still in shock, Uriah Hall regretted what happened.

“I have nothing but respect for Chris Weidman. He is truly one of the best. I wanted to give a great performance. I feel really bad for him. Hope he’s okay. I wish the best to your family. This is the ugly part of this sport. I hope he recovers.”

Chris was pulled out of the arena wearing a compression boot while receiving a standing ovation from the audience in attendance.