Chris Weidman has never been the same since he lost the UFC World Middleweight Championship. before Luke Rockhold in 2015. Until then he was undefeated (13-0) and had beaten fighters like Anderson Silva twice, Demian Maia, Lyoto Machida or Vítor Belfort. “The All-American” was the new wave.

But that day he lost and his career has not recovered. Still, keep trying. He had no luck in his light heavyweight adventure last year and has returned to the division that reigned for two years. It remains to be seen what happens in his next fight and if he returns in the best of ways. For now, it has not been confirmed who will be his rival.

Chris Weidman seeks Israel Adesanya

We can discard some names, like Israel Adesanya, UFC World Middleweight Champion. However, Weidman thinks he could make things difficult for him if faces were seen. And it may happen. Not now, but perhaps yes in 2021. Meanwhile, the former monarch made these statements in a recent interview with MMA Fighting:

That is the plan, I think. We’ll see what happens, but I think this is my division and I did not do well at 205 pounds. I’ll be back at 185 pounds where I still have a lot of questions to answer.

“I think the guy (Israel Adesanya) is super talented. Before everything is said and done I want to have faced the best boys in UFC middleweight history.

“He’s still growing up to become one of those guys. We’ll see if he can defend the title a few times, but I’d love to test myself against him.. He has a lot of work ahead of him.

Weidman continues:

“Anderson Silva dominated everyone for years. He had no wars like he has been having. He had a close fight with Anderson Silva, years after I fought him. He also had it with Kelvin Gastelum. And the fight with Yoel Romero was terrible. But it is exciting to watch.

“He is an intelligent boy, it is amusing to hear him speak. I don’t know if he’s going to beat Anderson Silva’s record or something, but I think will be seen as a legend when all is said and done.