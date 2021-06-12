Chris Weidman returns to the gym: “It feels so good”

Chris Weidman – UFC

Less than two weeks ago Chris Weidman confirmed that he had started walking on his own while recovering from his serious injury. From what we have known since his surgery, everything is going wonderfully. Although at the moment it is too early to look too far into the future thinking about when he could resume his UFC career.

Chris Weidman returns to the gym

However we continue with the good news since now We confirm with great joy that Chris Weidman returns to the gym. Speaking recently with Michael Bisping on Believe You Me, the former UFC middleweight world champion made this confirmation assuring that he is still on a really tough road.

Notice

“It was pretty brutal, as you can imagine. It sucks, but I’ll say it’s breaking news, I was actually in the gym today. I boxed a bit. I thought I was going to go to the gym and hit the bag for a minute and then lift my leg, elevate it, and just relax.

“Just be happy to be in the gym, but there were some guys around and we started sparring and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ It felt so good to be back in the gym. So it was a great day for me, but it has been a crazy road. “

It wasn’t in the gym but recently Chris Weidman also shared this video:

