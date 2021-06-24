Chris Weidman on his recovery: “There are still a lot of things I’m going to have to deal with.”

Chris Weidman | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman admitted that amputation of a leg is still a possibility while recovering from his injury.

Weidman broke his leg devastatingly when he threw a low kick that Uriah Hall knew how to defend. in their middleweight bout at UFC 261, an injury that left “The All-American” writhing in pain on the Octagon canvas.

It was one of the worst injuries we’ve seen in the UFC, but Weidman has recovered incredibly fast since then, since has gone back to the gym to do some workouts and even gone to play golf.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, although Weidman says that you feel better and are optimistic about your future, also admitted that leg amputation remains a possibility.

«There are still a lot of things that I’m going to have to deal with. Even taking out that piece of bone that’s floating there, that’s the least I’m thinking about, but it’s something. The blood supply going back to my leg completely is the big deal – I’m not even worried about it, but that would be the biggest problem. That would mean amputation. So let’s keep praying for the full blood supply to return“Said Weidman.

«That’s exactly what happened to my thumb. I have a hip bone that is in this thumb right here because the bone deteriorated and the blood supply did not return after I fought with Kelvin Gastelum. The tibia bone is the most likely to miss and have trouble getting the blood supply back after breaking it »

«I figured I kicked it as hard as I could, and I know I kick hard, so it’s a very traumatic fracture. That being said, I think I’m fine. The doctor has said that he thinks there is some scarring in there and that there is some reconstruction of the boneSo that’s a very good sign.

