Chris Weidman insists on being Adesanya’s worst rival at middleweight

Chris Weidman knows his fighting style represents a bad match for Israel Adesanya. Although he is somewhat far from getting the fight, he says he is excited to have the opportunity to prove it.

Weidman got back on the winning track last August through a decision on Omari Akhmedov. After the fight he said he was chasing the title shot and that he knows his style is difficult for Adesanya. Chris Weidman believes that Adesanya’s fight against Blachowicz is proof of that.

During a press conference ahead of UFC 261, Weidman spoke about champion Israel Adesanya.

“Seeing that fight, seeing how a strong guy was able to control him at grappling and get the takedowns. It definitely reaffirms my thoughts that I have a chance in that fight. That being said, I have some work to do. I have Uriah Hall. I don’t expect to be fighting Adesanya in the next one. I know I’m a bad fight for him, and when he can prove it to the whole world, people will want to see it. “

Weidman says he’s realistic with himself and knows that if Yoel Romero were the champion, it would be a bad matchup for him due to his power and solid fighting. Meanwhile, Weidman hopes he can defeat him at will, as Blachowicz did.

Although Weidman thinks it’s a bad matchup for Adesanya, he needs to work his way up to a title shot. The former champion hopes to beat Uriah Hall at UFC 261 and then earn one more victory and claim the belt.