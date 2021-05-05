Chris Weidman even thought that he would end up with his amputated leg and he is still in pain after surgery

Chris Weidman (details nas luvas vermelhas) vs. Jacare Souza (details with blue luvas) hair UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden in Nova Iorque, United States, in the sixth fair, November 2.

Just over two weeks after operating on his fractured left leg at UFC 261, Chris Weidman spoke about how he has felt in the early days of his recovery. The former middleweight champion admitted he was afraid of losing his leg and declared that this surgery was the most brutal of all the ones he did in his career.

“All American” he pronounced himself on his account of Instagram.

“I was very scared with that pain because I am thinking of the worst scenarios. The worst of them is that the blood does not return to my bone and does not circulate, which would mean a possible amputation. That happened with my thumb trading after the Kelvin Gastelum fight. I did surgery on a ligament that was torn and eight weeks after surgery. They sensed that the blood was not returning. So they had to remove all the bone and put a rump bone in there, because the finger was crushing and dying. If that happens to my tibia or fibula, I don’t know what the consequence would be. Amputation. Leg prosthesis, all that scares me. I am praying and I am certain that it will not happen, but it is a possibility. I talked to a doctor about it and he told me that the tibia has worse cure rates after surgery. It is not a high percentage, close to 5%, but it is worrying “, explained Chris.

Weidman revealed that he has had difficulty doing routine activities such as going to the bathroom or that he feels a lot of pain at the site of the injury.

“When I get up to go to the bathroom, I feel a very strong pain. I need a lot of willpower and mental preparation to get up, because I start to stand, the blood begins to accumulate in my foot and the pain is absurd “explained the former monarch of the division.

Chris It also revealed the low sensitivity that he has in some parts of his feet, and that’s what scared him. Weidman He claimed that this surgery was the most brutal of all 24 procedures he did throughout his career.

“Another problem I have is that the sole of my foot and some toes go numb. They feel as if they are half anesthetized, as if the nerve is not working perfectly. That is also a bit scary. I have already had 24 surgeries and this one is totally different from all of them. I had surgery on my neck, my hands, all the parts of the body that you could imagine, but that was the most brutal “, concluded Weidman.

Former middleweight champion between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman He is now looking to recover from that injury and return to his career. According to the doctors, the American must walk again in the period of six to twelve months. The veteran broke his left leg after trying to kick Uriah Hall on UFC 261.