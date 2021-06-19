Chris Weidman apologizes to Anderson Silva for lack of empathy after the Brazilian’s injury and appreciates their support in his recovery process

At the time of Chris Weidman’s fracture at UFC 261, comparisons to the injury of Anderson Silva on 2013 they were immediate, even for the American.

In an interview with the Brazilian in the first episode of his podcast, the American apologized for his attitudes and revealed that he remembered the Brazilian at that time and told details of the incident with “Spider”.

“I thank you very much but I still have to take that pressure off my chest, because it is a form of therapy for me. It’s one of the things that amazes me the most and that, making meetings with my fans, we did some together and they were good experiences, they asked me to take pictures with them defending kicks like I did with you. In the beginning, I refused, but it ended up being disrespectful.

«Time passed and it happened to me. That makes me uncomfortable because I’ve been through all this pain, the process of walking again, and the way you dealt with the situation. Your You could have been an idiot, finished me and I might not blame you. But the post you made, I saw many things from many people, but what I saw of you represented me a lot. When you called me and gave me advice it was super inspiring. I was with my wife, my four children in the car and you gave me your routine, you told me that I could go back to training in four months. I did not imagine that it would be possible. That made me feel so much better. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I had to get that out of me ”, He said Chris

The American told details of the moment of his injury and even revealed that at that moment he remembered the fight with “Spider”.

“When I broke my leg and fell to the ground, my thought was: ‘I can’t believe the same thing that Anderson Silva happened to me.’ That’s my leg and it’s like Anderson Silva’s. What hell. Then suddenly, the pain began to appear ”, explained Weidman.

Weidman also revealed the similarities of the lesion of Spider on UFC 168 and he said that he did not assimilate the seriousness of what happened with his rival.

“I remember that when it happened with you, I did not know that your leg had broken. I thought you were just in some local pain and I remember when you screamed like you were being killed. I saw you touch your leg and I just couldn’t believe it. And now, I feel bad for understanding all the pain that you felt ”, concluded “All American”.

The two former champions met twice, the first fight was in UFC 162, when Silva he was the middleweight champion and was knocked out in the second round.

In the rematch, in UFC 168, the American won again after fracturing the leg of his rival after defending himself against an attack by Silva.

