Chris Terrio, writer of Justice League, asked to be removed from the credits when he saw what Joss Whedon did – Tomatazos

Justice League – 41% of Joss Whedon appeared in theaters in 2017 but was disliked by critics and fans of the DC Extended Universe. Although in the credits Zack Snyder was placed as director, the reality is that Whedon he had made too big changes to the movie script. Chris Terrio appears among the writers’ credits, however, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the writer reveals that he asked Warner Bros. to remove his name from the film, but could not as it would have caused a great scandal. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

At the end of 2019, Fabian Wagner, cinematographer of League of Justice, revealed for Cine Video Expo that only 10% of the material recorded by Zack snyder had managed to reach League of Justice, sparking outrage among the director’s fans and the DCEU. A report from The New York Times also appeared in which it was said that Joss had altered at least eighty pages of the script of Snyder. Now Chris Terrio He admits that what he observed in the 2017 film has nothing to do with his work and that he asked Warner to be removed from the credits. Here his statements:

I immediately called my lawyer and said, ‘I want to remove my name from the film.’ [El abogado] then he called Warner Bros. and told them he wanted to do that. The copies had already been printed, the discs burned or the films would be delivered these days. The items were on the way, and to remove my name they would have had to re-make the copies or redo the digital copies, and the film could be delayed. It would be an international scandal and news. So I kept quiet and didn’t say anything publicly. I’ve never said anything about Justice League since then, but the movie doesn’t represent my work.

On the other hand, the name of Chris Terrio he did appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, tape in which he served as the main screenwriter. The special cut was a complete success on the HBO platform and the most loyal fans continue their fight to restore the famous Snyderverse. After a few years we had the opportunity to look at the original vision of Snyder and things could not be better; now a large part of social networks is inclined to bring the filmmaker back and Warner Bros. should heed the call, remember that the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse reached more than one and a half million posts on Twitter after releasing the film in streaming .

Joss Whedon he is being condemned over and over on social media. The recent Hollywood Reporter article starring Ray fisher it only further sinks the career of the director, who is singled out from all directions for altering the film of Zack snyder and even threaten to destroy the career of its stars. It seems that there is no study that can save his reputation at this point, the director has done too much damage to superhero cinema to achieve any kind of redemption. But in Hollywood plot-twists can spring from the most unexpected places. Will we see Joss Whedon being successful in the future?

The next DC Extended Universe movie is The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. It will be released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on August 6, 2021, a movie set to redeem the other Warner Bros. bug released in 2016.

