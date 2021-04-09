Chris Terrio, writer of Justice League, admits that the DCEU was always a disaster – Tomatazos

If there is an impression that was shared by many fans when DC Comics began to build their cinematic universe, it is that they were rushing too much with the intention of catching up with Marvel, but their competition was five years ahead of them and they had a well-defined plan. .. the DC universe was being built on the fly. Before his own films demonstrated it, now it is confirmed by screenwriter Chris Terrio, responsible for Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

One of the first signs that we were facing a project without a clear plan was that Wonder Woman from Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman – 92% had very important differences. The character in her first appearance was a dark being and disillusioned with humanity, while the 2017 film portrayed her as a being full of hope and love. As much as we want to reconcile both versions, the truth is that something does not add up well.

With the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League It has become clear that there was not enough communication from the beginning, since the film contradicts what we saw in Aquaman – 73% in 2018, and remember that Justice League – 41% was shot in 2016. In Snyder’s version, the Atlanteans cannot speak underwater, nor do they have the futuristic technology that James Wan gave them, nor do they die almost instantly on contact with air.

All these contradictions are not accidental, they are due to a lack of planning on the part of Warner Bros., and if anyone had doubts, Terrio cleared them in a recent interview with Vanity Fair (via Heroic Hollywood):

The Wonder Woman script wasn’t even finished when I wrote Justice League. So I had no basis for writing Wonder Woman other than Batman [vs.] Superman Themyscira didn’t even exist. Nothing was ever shown to me on the page. I didn’t know if people could talk underwater. That was something I had to ask because I didn’t know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and the Atlanteans. It was all just from scratch because there were no character movies [en solitario]. So the Justice League needed to establish three of the characters.

After seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueAdmittedly, Terrio and Snyder did a good job of introducing three new superheroes into a movie, even though that meant it was four hours long, which would have been impossible in a theatrical release.

Another example of how this cinematic universe lost all coherence was Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, which deviated much further from Zack Snyder’s vision (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) than its predecessor; by taking Wonder Woman’s shield and sword and making her fight with her noose. On the one hand, removing Snyder from the franchise gave Warner Bros. the opportunity to give filmmakers a lot of freedom, but at the same time it closed the doors to having a connected universe like Marvel Studios.

According to unconfirmed rumors, what they plan is that with Flashpoint there will be a reboot and through the multiverse a new Justice League will be formed with Robert Pattinson’s Batman (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, Twilight – 48%) and other new superheroes whose films are in development. Meanwhile, Snyder fans continue to push the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse, hoping that HBO Max will continue the saga originally planned by the director.