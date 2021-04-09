Chris Terrio said he developed Cyborg as a representation of what it’s like to be black in America – Tomatazos

Ray Fisher has waged an all-out war against various members of Warner and Joss Whedon for the racism he was subjected to during the filming of the Justice League version – 41% of this director. The heart of the matter is the fact that under pressure from the studio, many colored characters were eliminated from the film and the role of Cyborg went from being the protagonist and central to only being a secondary element. The fact is, Warner did not want the protagonist of the film to be a person of color. They did not trust that this would generate a profit for them. It is very likely that they were turned on their backs when, shortly after the disaster that was their white film, Black Panther – 90% was a resounding box office success.

Zack Snyder and the actor talked for years about how Cyborg was the main character in his version and that the film was going to show his development and explore his otherness. When Zack Snyder’s Justice League Finally Released – 82% found that all of this was true. Yes, it can be argued that he is the protagonist of the film and yes, the fact that he goes through a process in which he feels like an outsider compared to the rest of humanity is explored in detail.

That said, there is another person involved in the project who also suffered from the mutilation of the character in the version that was released in theaters in 2017. That person is the scriptwriter of the film: Chris Terrio. In a recent interview with Variety he spoke of the importance of the character to him and how, unlike the studio executives, it was not about the money, but about having poured his soul into that character and throughout the film. That was clear when asked what element of the film makes him happy that people finally got to see the Snyder Cut. Among other things, he mentioned Cyborg:

Very centrally [que la gente pueda ver] Ray Fisher’s performance as Cyborg. It was always the heart of the movie for me. It means a lot to me personally because so much of my heart and life were poured into that story. That’s the thing with this version of Justice League. None of this was done cynically to see money or as a way to sell Happy Meal toys. It really was personal for me, for Zack and for many of the actors.

He also revealed that to write the character he had long conversations with Ray fisher in which it was clear the responsibility that he was going to be DC’s first black superhero on the big screen. In that sense, both were clear that they had to represent the otherness that being black implies in the United States and the importance of such a character being a hero:

I got to know Ray fisher. We develop Cyborg together. Ray came to my apartment in the East Village and we took long walks together while we talked about Cyborg and the responsibility of putting DC’s first black character on the big screen. That was a great responsibility that we both understood and took very seriously. Remember this was before Black panther. Obviously there had been other black superheroes over the years, but none had been represented on such a huge budget and with that magnitude in such a massive way. Cyborg is the character that cannot be disguised. He lives in your skin. His otherness is a constant in his life. For me – Ray and I argued about it – this talks about being a black man in America. You cannot remove the otherness that other people impose on you. So when Cyborg… when he became the hero he always should have been and was meant to be, that felt like something very powerful that we wanted to show the world.

