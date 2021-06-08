Chris Sale was seen shooting at Fenway Park

The pitcher Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox was shown pitching before the cameras for the first time after his operation at the MLB.

He’s obviously pitched before as part of his comeback, but this is the first time a camera has caught him pitching at Fenway Park.

A prospectus of the Boston Red Sox has a warning for the MLBon Chris Sale, ensuring that it comes stronger and more lethal than what they saw previously.

Here the report:

Left-hander Chris Sale continued his pitching program at Fenway Park on Monday. According to the #MediasRojas specialized press, he will soon begin to face hitters, which constitutes a great advance in his recovery.

The team misses him in their rotation. pic.twitter.com/ZEnrAfshfY – Javier Gonzalez 🇨🇺 / 🇺🇸 (@ JavierGH1213) June 8, 2021

Before starting the 2021 season, many speculations arose as to when it was the return of Chris Sale, who signed a 150 million contract with the Boston Red Sox and has not been able to compensate him so far, it is expected that before August it will be throwing in the MLB as a net opener.