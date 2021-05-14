Chris Rock puts humor to the gore in the latest Saw film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Chris Rock, one of the best-known comedians in the United States, has been commissioned to relaunch one of the most popular horror franchises in cinema, Saw, which returns this Friday with a humorous twist that will surprise fans.

“We had an agreement where I controlled the comedy and they controlled the drama, but gore and terror had to win,” Rock explains to Efe about the new stage of this saga that since 2004 has raised more than 900 million dollars with its eight deliveries.

On this occasion, the brand has been reformulated under the title Spiral: From the Book of Saw and a new cast led by Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Marison Nichols (Riverdale) and Rock himself (host of the Oscars in 2005 and 2016).

However, the franchise has brought back Darren Lynn Bousman for directing duties, who knows the story very well by taking the reins of Saw II, III and IV.

The result is a film that takes up the tradition of the “buddy cop”, films in which two fellow police officers try to solve a crime, although it is full of the psychological and spooky games that made the “Saw” saga an emblem of cinema. Horror.

Source: However