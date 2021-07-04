Chris Pratt tells a funny anecdote with Dave Bautista

Actor Chris Pratt reveals a hilarious anecdote with Dave Bautista, his co-star from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris pratt he usually plays very charismatic roles like Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Owen grady in Jurassic World or Dan forester in The War of Tomorrow. But in interviews and talks, he also shows his funny character. For this reason, it is frequent that he explains incredible anecdotes with his co-stars.

Right now, Chris pratt is promoting his new movie titled Tomorrow’s war which is already available in Amazon Video and in a recent interview he commented on what happened to him after texting his castmate Dave Bautista after using some pills to be able to sleep.

Former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista He approached him the next morning and asked for the message, and Chris pratt he had to admit that he did not remember sending it.

“I look at my phone, it’s a text message this long: Dave, I want to fight. I want to fight with you, no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think you could fight, brother. Like, college rules, no elbows, no knees, I just want… I want to feel the power! “

“Dave would kill me!” Chris Pratt added with a laugh. “He’s by far the toughest guy in all of Hollywood.”

Luckily both actors have a great friendship and there was no fight.

Now we will see them together again.

The last time Chris pratt Y Dave Bautista they were together in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it was in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), both will repeat in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but they also still have to make the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy (2023) and a Christmas special from this team that will arrive in December 2022.

All movies of Marvel studios where the Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.