“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Well, it is being complicated. Gherkins and ice cream all the time … The truth is that I never imagined that I would end up liking them “, Chris joked in his brief interview with the news portal ‘Extra’, in which he also assured that both face these little ones setbacks with philosophy and aware of how lucky they are in general terms.

“The other day I realized that I was complaining in front of her about a small pain in my lower back, and how in this quarantine period I had gained a few extra pounds. She gave me a look that spoke on its own, and very sweet at the same time. And at that moment I realized the error and said: ‘Oh, it’s true, it’s true, I have no right to complain about this to you,’ “he explained.