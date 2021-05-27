Chris Pratt faces the aliens of the future in The Tomorrow War – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Amazon Prime Video has released the long-awaited first trailer for The Tomorrow War the new film – halfway between dystopia, time travel and interstellar wars – starring Chris Pratt. The world is at war, and to win, only the recruitment of soldiers in the past can save humanity.

“We are at war in the future, 30 years from now. Our enemy is not human, we need you ”, says a soldier and time traveler at the beginning of the preview. Because the battle against the aliens is imminent. In fact, humanity is already freeing it … and is losing.

Among those sent to the future, the majority forcibly recruited, is the character of Chris Pratt, a former soldier with a keen sense of humor who will be involved in the most bloody battle (and perhaps the last) that human beings have fought. Because as the trailer advances “all human beings will disappear from the face of the Earth, unless you help us.”

Curiously, until the last seconds of the preview the real enemy is not shown, monstrous beings with an arachnid shape and multiple legs, which, saving the distance, remind the aliens of Starship Troopers. Of course, things are not looking good for the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy and the rest of humanity.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime video on July 2. Joining Pratt are Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar winner JK Simmons.

The official synopsis is as follows: “In Tomorrow’s War, the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species .

The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the destiny of the planet ”.

