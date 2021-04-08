Chris Pratt Coming With The Tomorrow War To Amazon Prime In July

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, will premiere worldwide and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the film The Tomorrow War from Skydance Media, a film directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, who is also an executive producer. The sci-fi action film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 2, 2021.

In The Tomorrow War, the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War will be an event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world”, stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay has created this brilliant action-packed sci-fi adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and touch their hearts with the father-daughter story. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings a star force to the film, alongside David Ellison and the Skydance team as we share this exciting story with fans. “

“I am so proud of this incredible cast and crew who have worked under difficult circumstances to create a unique and original sci-fi action film… something that is becoming increasingly rare. Seeing this team of actors, actresses and professionals creating a mix of action, horror, comedy and drama was a dream come true and I hope it will also excite audiences this summer, ”said director Chris McKay.

“It’s great to partner once again with Amazon to release another movie under the Skydance signature,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have been very successful in turning Amazon movie premieres into must-see events, and with Chris Pratt as the headliner it all rises up a notch.”

The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film has been produced by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer. The Tomorrow War is a film by Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.

We recently saw Chris Pratt in Avengers: Endgame, a movie that broke box office records grossing more than 2.7 billion dollars worldwide, and that was the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War that also grossed more than 2 billion dollars in the world box office. Pratt has also starred in the Marvel franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, whose first installment grossed more than $ 770 million at the worldwide box office in 2014; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 outperformed all other films that were released in the summer of 2017 by surpassing $ 860 million worldwide and is currently shooting alongside Chris Hemswort, Thor: Love and Thunder and is also in in development a third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, again under the command of James Gunn. Pratt also starred in Jurassic World, the seventh-highest grossing film of all time, in 2015, and reprized his role as Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June 2018. Pratt recently wrapped production on the third installment of the film. franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, slated for release in June 2022.

