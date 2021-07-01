Chris Pratt, battle, future

MEXICO CITY

Will we ever listen to science fiction?

The War of Tomorrow, the new Amazon Prime Video blockbuster, which premieres this Friday on the platform, places us as the main destroyers on the planet and responsible for the brutal war waged against an alien species in the future. The only hope is to recruit an army from the past to fight for human survival.

Gender allows us to visualize if we have the future we deserve, if we owe something to the world, if we will leave it as a better place for future generations, etc. These are questions I asked myself as a child and the cinema is beginning to answer me, but I also capture the legacy of filmmakers John Carpenter and John Cassavetes, ”said Chris McKay, the film’s director.

The main character of the plot is Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), a soldier willing to leave 2051 to end the violent aliens that threaten us, the main reason is his little daughter, Muri Forester (Yvonne Strahovski), destined to be a colonel during the conflict.

In terms of the conception of the story, if we were to watch the Second World War and Vietnam, the movies show how 18 or 19 year old boys were thrown into the trenches. In general, they were children forced to become adults. It’s different when you look at it with a mature look.

Now we deal with people making decisions not based on the lives they might have, but on the world they want to leave their children behind. Dan goes to war because they don’t want his wife sent; he does it to protect his family. There is a big gulf between being ripped from your parents’ arms (to enlist in the army) to leaving your children to fight for them, ”said Chris Pratt.

The filming of this tape, whose sale to the platform is estimated at 200 million dollars, according to Variety, took place in Iceland, Lincolnton and Atlanta, both cities in Georgia, United States, and was truly a physical effort for everyone involved, even for the same director.

Pratt remembers how McKay cursed during a scene where he walked with a handheld camera through thick snow and a snowfall.

This fucking part is why I got into this, ‘we’re on a fucking glacier, shooting a fucking movie right now.’ And he was right, that’s the excitement and enthusiasm that we all need to show in our daily lives. It is his life and I am excited to see his delivery, in fact, I already want to see what his next project is, ”said the 42-year-old actor enthusiastically.

And we also want to know how McKay will launch DC Comics’ adaptation of Nightwing, young Dick Grayson, the most popular Robin in the Batman universe; and Jonny Quest! the young explorer, who together with his dog Bandit and his father Dr. Benton Quest live countless archaeological and scientific adventures in the world.

ON TOMORROW’S WAR

The most physical scene in the film was the jump from 2021 to 2051 due to having to swim daily for three days until the shot was left The bagels were very famous in the catering of the filming The film attacks against the use of cell phones in daily life Ken Barthelmey designed the look of the invading aliens. He previously worked on Godzilla vs Kong, The Nun and Predator

