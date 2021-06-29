Chris Pratt asks to turn off cell phones to watch “The Tomorrow War”, which premieres online

By Rollo Ross

Jun 29 (.) – As aliens plot to destroy the world, a motley crew of Earthlings travel to the future to stop them.

In “The Tomorrow War,” Chris Pratt plays a young father who is recruited for a mission, in a Paramount Pictures blockbuster that was originally going to be released in theaters. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for about $ 200 million.

But Pratt wants audiences to experience the movie in the best possible way at home, which means turning off their cell phones.

“Give yourself that gift, honestly,” Pratt said through Zoom. “When you’re paying money to go to the movies … you’re buying a two-hour escape from your phone and I think you can do that at home if you’re a bit disciplined,” he added.

Pratt, who was Star-Lord in several “The Avengers” movies, here plays a character named Dan Forester who fights ruthless man-eating aliens.

He also has a new role as an executive producer.

“It’s definitely a learning process and learning in a movie of this ratio is overwhelming, but I found that I was surrounded by good people and that it was precisely the scale and scope of this movie that appealed to me,” he said.

“The Tomorrow War” begins airing on Amazon on July 2.

(Report by Rollo Ross. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)