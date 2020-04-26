Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger await the arrival of their first child | Instagram

Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger finally meet pregnant waiting for her first baby together after 10 months of marriage.

After Pratt divorced his ex-wife Anna Farias after eight years of marriage, the actor found love quickly in the arms of the oldest daughter of actor and politician Arnodl Schwarzenegger.

Chris and Katherine were married on June 8, 10 months ago, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

This will be the first child they will have in common, since the 40-year-old actor is already a father with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

According to information from TMZ, and with some pictures taken by paparazzi, Katherine is pregnant but still how long is unknown, but since last year rumors have emerged that they were both eager to start their family as soon as possible.

In recent weeks, in addition to that news, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger is living a amazing professional moment because his book appeared in the best seller list of the New York Times for four weeks in a row.

Katherine has always loved children and Jack is very special to her, “a source told E! News.

From the intimate circle of the couple they assure that they are ready to search for more than one child, because in his plans is the idea of ​​a big family.

Something very few know about the actor is that acted as a dancer for women before moving to Hawaii, to the island of Maui, where he worked as a restaurant waiter.

Pratt started out in the movies as a supporting character in the action movie “The Extreme Team“In 2003 and later could be seen in the comedy”Back to Insti” In 2005.

