Ten months after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger They prepare for the next chapter in their lives with the arrival of their first child. The actor is already the father of a 7-year-old boy, Jack, the result of his relationship with the actress. Anna Faris.

He is the first grandson for Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and Maria Shriver, 64

Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 30, married in June 2019 in a intimate wedding made in Montecito, California. A link that became Hollywood’s wedding of the year. The actor and the writer are two extremely religious people, which is why they married at the well-known Hillson church in Los Angeles, the favorite of singer Justin Bieber, since Pratt faithfully follows the pastor, Chad Veach.

Among the guests were the couple’s parents, Jack, Pratt’s son, Katherine’s brothers, and actor Rob Lowe, a close friend of the couple.

Katherine is the oldest of the four children that the actor and former governor of California had with Shriver, daughter of Eunice Kennedy, sister of the thirty-fifth president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. The protagonist of “Terminator” is also the father of Joseph Baena, the result of an extramarital relationship with a domestic servant, which caused his divorce with the journalist after several decades of marriage.

The young woman studied Journalism and Communication at the University of Southern California, and in 2010 she published her first book, “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back,” a self-help publication. . Now he is promoting his latest and most successful, “The Gift of Forgiveness”.

When the writer and one of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars announced their engagement in January last year, one of the first people to congratulate them was the actor’s ex-wife, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2017. “I’m so happy for you two! Congratulations!”Anna Faris commented in a Pratt post.

In recent weeks, the couple has been posting videos on social media of their activities at home due to the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.