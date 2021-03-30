Chris Pérez felt Selena Quintanilla in music studio | Instagram

The departure of the singer, Selena Quintanilla, was a devastating event, for the husband of the “queen of Tex Mex“And all those who loved his music, another of the hardest tests came when he returned to one of the places that would be one of his favorites par excellence, his” recording studio “.

This is how the guitarist, Chris Pérez, described the moment when, without the presence of Selena quintanilla He returned to his wife’s studio to resume one of the projects that the interpreter would have left unfinished. Without a doubt, I would feel his presence everywhere accompanied by an insurmountable pain.

The “former Dinos guitarist“, he opened his heart, he respected one of the most traumatic moments, despite this, he honored his memory in a very special way with one of the longed-for dreams in which the”! nmortal “worked to make it come true,” record an album in English “, a decision of all Quintanillas.

For this, the interpreter of unforgettable hits “Como la flor”, would have already managed to record some of the songs that would make up one of the albums for which he had fought for so long. Many of the loyal fans of the charismatic artist will remember that this was one of her dreams and it was the recent Netflix series “Selena: The Series” that also reflected it.

“I felt like we had to finish it”

It was painful to go in, having to create parts and make them sound a certain way, when really inside you are dying.

Entering Selena’s recording studio from the outset was very hard for Chris Pérez, who reveals “his heart broke into a thousand pieces” when he pressed the “play” button, hearing her voice was more devastating than it was. that he himself might have thought, he details, but it was the memory of what she dreamed that prompted him: “I felt we had to finish it.”

It was in August 1995, when the Quintanilla Family released the posthumous album of the “catapulted into the Latin music of the international market”, the material entitled, “Dreaming of you”, their dream album in English.

Unfortunately, the one who was the vocalist of “Selena and the Dinos“He did not see that goal met, which is why the musician decided to finish it in his honor, he revealed to the US network E! Entertainment through” E! True Hollywood Story “.

I still miss her face, her laugh, she was simply an amazing soul, an amazing spirit, expressed the musician in the middle of the interview, Selena continues to live in her memories. it would also leave him many learnings, he revealed

Similarly, the musician shared that after the sudden loss of his wife, he would also deal with some criticism such as “not having taken enough care of her” and even that the tragedy that occurred on March 13 could have been avoided: “I listened to fans say how could they let that happen? “

Do you think I would have let something happen to her, really? None of us thought that (losing her) would even be a possibility, were the comments that the musician offered in his defense.

Although almost 26 years have passed since his departure, for the one who was the husband of the fallen “Queen of Tex Mex” his memories continue more vivid than ever, even after the star’s life was turned off forever and still. applies many of the valuable teachings such as “give something to the people you love”, give details without reasons, a characteristic that would learn from the singer, he commented