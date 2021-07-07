in NBA

Chris Paul’s tremendous game in his NBA Finals debut

At 36 years old Chris paul debuted in an NBA Finals and did it in the best possible way, leading the triumph of Phoenix suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the series with 32 points and great shooting percentages. The veteran point guard made 12 of the 19 shots he tried (4 of 7 on 3s). In addition, he distributed 9 assists, stole a ball and only lost 2. +17 with him on the court for the Suns. Here are his best actions:

