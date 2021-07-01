Chris Paul’s statements after his move to the NBA Finals

In this article we will be looking at the statements of the Phoenix player Susn, Chris paul after moving to the finals of the NBA.

The base Chris paul It is the first time that he reaches the NBA in his career in the NBA, one of the best bases in the history of the NBA I’d never gone to the finals of a season in NBA.

Chris paul for several times he had the opportunity to arrive, but injuries prevented him from playing specifically with the Hosuton Rockets team had a competitive team against the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals of the NBA.

Here the statements:

Chris Paul: “16 years, 16 years have passed and it was worth it. I went through injuries, defeats, big defeats but here I am and I feel very happy (…). The coach is very important and the main reason we are here is called Devin Booker ”. #NBAPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/4U8GacIkzG – Leonardo Torres (@LeoTorres_C) July 1, 2021

Chris paul This season he was responsible for eliminating several superstar players from the NBA such as Lebron James, Paul George, Stepehen Curry among others more in the NBA.