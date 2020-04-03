Chris Paul and Blake Griffin They shared a team and an ambitious project in Los Angeles Clippers, although it never came to fruition and many speculated on an improvable relationship between the two stars. However, in an online chat with the Oklahoma City Thunder base with other colleagues from the NBAHe dedicated some nice words to his ex-partner. “You never realize what you have until you lose it and that has happened to me with Blake. I appreciate and value him much more now that we have spent a few separate years,” he said.

