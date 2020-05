Chris Paul yesterday he turned 35 springs and the NBA congratulated him in the best possible way, publishing a video with 35 of the best plays of his career. The now player of Oklahoma City Thunder He is, without a doubt, one of the best bases in NBA history. Throughout his already long career, he averages 18.5 points and 9.5 assists per game. His only but to date is to have never been able to play an NBA Finals.

