Chris Paul will decline a player option of … 44 million!

Chris Pual could be released this summer. This has been reported by Dan Feldman on NBC Sports, ensuring that the point guard would be willing to give up his player option of $ 44 million to go to free agency. Recall that the star signed a contract of almost 160 million for four years with the Rockets, the last of them optional for the same. This firm has earned him 41 million dollars this year., an amount that would amount if the player himself made it effective. A decision that depends on him … and that is not clear.

According to the latest information, it seems that Paul wants to take advantage of the fact that he is still in good shape despite his 36 years, to sign another contract that will ensure more years in the League or go to an aspiring team that will give you that coveted ring That has eluded him throughout his sporting career, the only blemish on a legendary resume that includes the fact that he is, in his own right, one of the best point guards of all time. In the Suns, Paul has continued the good form that he already showed last year in the Thunder and has returned to being All Star, leading to the second best record in the Western Conference to a young squad with willows for the future.

The Arizona team, led by Monty Williams, wants to continue to count on the experience and quality of the point guard, alongside whom Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton have improved their performance, the future of the franchise. However, it seems that Paul has other plans and doesn’t seem like he wants to stay in Phoenix, a place that has often been disliked by major free agents. We’ll see how the next few weeks go by, but everything indicates that Chris Paul is going to give up, attention, $ 44 million. It is said soon.