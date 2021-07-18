Chris Paul: “We knew the Finals weren’t going to be easy”

Phoenix suns It is going through its worst moment since the 2021 NBA Playoffs began, and it could not be less timely. The Arizona franchise has lost again in Game 5 of the Finals against Milwaukee bucks, and already accumulates three in a row, thus discarding his initial 2-0 lead. With 2-3 against, the team led by Monty Williams no longer has a margin of error.

The only chances of winning the ring for the Suns now lie in forcing Game 7 and winning it anyway. Chris paul, one of the leaders of Phoenix, is aware of this. The veteran point guard has made the necessary self-criticism in the post-game press conference so that his team can recover from this hard blow, and face what comes with the same motivation as at the beginning of the series:

“We knew this was not going to be easy,” Paul said. “It’s the NBA Finals, it’s a difficult challenge. The coach has said it all season. There is nothing more difficult than achieving our goal, which is none other than the ring. There is nothing more complicated than this. We have You have to change your attitude and leave being aware of the situation.

Although he was not the best of his team in this last Game 5, Chris Paul has managed to offer a better version of himself (21 points, 11 assists and only one loss) than he had given in the previous two defeats against the Bucks.

Final. pic.twitter.com/ghrT6kS6Po – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 18, 2021

Tuesday, first ‘Elimination Game’

Phoenix Suns faces its first elimination match in the early hours of next Tuesday to Wednesday from 3:00 a.m. (peninsular time). The Arizona franchise will have to achieve what it has not done so far in the Finals, win at the Fiserv Forum.