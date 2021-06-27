Chris Paul: “We have won a very crazy and emotional match”

Phoenix suns has managed to put 3-1 in his favor in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Los Angeles Clippers, after winning a Game 4 at the Staples Center where madness and lack of control have reigned throughout the match. Those of Arizona have managed to win 84-80, and the free throws have been decisive for the development of their victory.

Chris paul has been one of the protagonists of the party. The veteran point guard has contributed 18 points (six of them from the personal line), four rebounds and seven assists. In addition, he has played 37 and a half minutes of duel, so it is assumed that he is already fully recovered from his quarantine by COVID-19.

Precisely, Paul has attended the media at the post-match press conference, and has spoken about everything that happened during this fourth match of the tie. CP3 sums it up in the following way: “It was a very crazy and emotional game. I always talk to my son about how important it is to take free throws. Today the importance of going to the personal line has been demonstrated.”

With 3-1 on aggregate in the series, the Suns are very close to reaching the NBA Finals. However, Chris Paul did not want to know or answer anything about it: “I do not want to talk about 3-1. There are not many good experiences with that result in favor.”

Chris Paul and 3-1 series leads … – pic.twitter.com/tdnxJrbpvK – theScore (@theScore) June 27, 2021

Going for his third Finals

If he wins one of the next three games that remain to be played (the last two hypothetically), Phoenix Suns will play the third NBA Finals in its history, after those played in 1976 and 1993, both with the same outcome, defeat for the Arizona team.