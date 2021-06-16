Chris Paul tested positive for Coronavirus in full playoffs

The Phoenix Suns player, Chris paul it was positive this Wednesday, June 16 at coronavirus in the middle of the Playoffs on the NBA.

Chris paul last minute you will have to leave Playoffs of the NBA because it came out positive to coronavirus.

The base Chris paul at the most necessary moment of the season and part of his career he will leave his team being one step away from going to the final series in the NBA.

Here the data:

First Chris paul was suspended by the NBA by violating the protocol on the coronavirus and this Wednesday afternoon he came out with Covid-19 in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns team will give a press conference to respect their key player, although they are not the only ones that things have started to go wrong, now Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers could be out of the series against the Utah, which According to predictions, he would leave the Utah Jazz vs the Phoenix Suns in the conference final to see who goes to the 2021 NBA finals.