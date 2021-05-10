Chris Paul stalks first place in the Western Conference

Utah Jazz 127 – Denver Nuggets 120

Utah Jazz does not slow down in his career to finish the regular season as the leader of the Western Conference. This morning he had one of the most difficult games in this final stretch of the course and he took it out with a note: victory against the Denver Nuggets with a superb Bojan Bogdanovic. The Croatian, in a state of grace, reached 48 points with an 8/11 from triple for the Jazz to add their 49th victory of the season. They are one win ahead of Phoenix, who also pushed through their commitment against the New York Knicks. Those from Colorado, meanwhile, remain (and will remain) with the home court factor in favor in the playoffs. It only remains to wait if they will be 3rd or 4th. Facundo Campazzo played 33 minutes and had 5 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. While Nikola Jokic shot up to 31 points.

Phoenix Suns 128 – New York Knicks 105

Phoenix Suns maintains its pursuit of Utah Jazz after defeating the New York Knicks this morning with a huge Chris Paul. The point guard threw gallons and talent to close with 17 points and 11 assists to bring down the Big Apple franchise, the great news of the season: recovering the Knicks is very important for basketball fans and, above all, for the NBA. It is the most valued franchise and one of the great claims of the League along with Lakers and Celtics. Those from Arizona certified their victory with a great last quarter (38-17) and with a good Deandre Ayton: 26 points and 15 rebounds. Randle (24) and Barrett (23) were the best on the Knicks.

Sacramento Kings 104 – San Antonio Spurs 113

San Antonio Spurs does not give up. He beat the Sacramento Kings and clings to his play-in options. The loss of the New Orleans Pelicans also helped. The Texas franchise is currently in 10th position in the West, the last to give access to play in. And he did it after a tough duel against California and with 25 points from DeRozan, 22 from Murray and only 9 players in the rotation. The Kings, for their part, lost a golden opportunity to get closer to the playoff fight and are going straight for their 15th consecutive season without accessing the title rounds. One more year. It is no longer news.