With the NBA planning to return to activity in the coming months, both the league and the franchises will have to include in their plans ‘at least’ three or four weeks for players to prepare to return at a high level. That’s what Chris Paul, owner of the Oklahoma City Thunder, designs.

“I’m letting you know … And I don’t think the league should do it anyway. But if they’re like ‘Hey, you have two weeks, and then we’ll be back’, it won’t happen,” he explained. the player during a video conference. He is in his seventh year as president of the National Association of Basketball Players.

“This is not going to happen,” explained Paul about a prompt return of the players to the activity. “Whatever the amount of time determined, just know that the players will have the contribution, so to speak, because we are the ones playing. That comes first. We never want to put the guys in a situation where the risk of injury that is bigger than before. “

Since the NBA season was suspended due to the new coronavirus, many players have not had access to training centers or even played basketball. Paul himself said he had not made a pitch since public safety measures were taken at the Thunder game against Utah Jazz on March 11.

Charlotte Borrets coach James Borrego told reporters this week that he thinks players will need ‘multiple weeks’ to get back to the ideal physique to play basketball. The commander noted that, unlike interruptions in previous jobs, such as a season that was interrupted due to wages, athletes are not doing 5 on 5 activities.

American ESPN found that a 25-day program was proposed where each player would go to their team’s facilities for 11 days for individual training, which includes the measure of social distance and then, if permitted by medical authorities, training with the full team of two weeks.

“I understand that what we’ve been dealing with lately, with countless hypotheses, is difficult to say.” said Chris Paul when asked how long it would take NBA players to get in shape to play basketball at a high level.

“This is a case where we have 450 players in the league and we are in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms and others don’t,” said Paul. “Some guys have access to training facilities where they can practice this or that. That’s why, whatever happens, we will always turn to the players.”

