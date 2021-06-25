Chris Paul says he is lacking in rhythm: “You could tell the Clippers had more energy.”

Despite the return of Chris paul after going through the quarantine of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Phoenix suns has been defeated in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers have swept and cut distances on aggregate (1-2) after a great performance from their current first two swords, Paul George and Reggie Jackson.

Chris Paul himself has claimed to feel lacking in rhythm throughout the match, and that is why he has not been able to perform at the height of the circumstances: “I have to improve, it has been noticed a lot that they had a lot more energy throughout the game. Also, I shot horrible to the basket, “said CP3.

Paul finished the game with 26.3% on field goals (5-19 TC) and 28.6% on triples (2-7 T3).