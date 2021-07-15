Chris Paul responsible for turnovers Phoenix Suns NBA Finals

Seeing is believing. The team that managed the best ball all season runs into such a serious and unexpected problem in the NBA Finals 2021 as are the continuous turnovers. The nerves of a fledgling franchise looking for their first ring may be taking its toll on some players who already felt caressing the ring and now see how Milwaukee bucks he has balanced the tie, taking away a lot of confidence. The seniority of Chris paul It does not translate into the usual poise in recent games, feeling an anxiety to finish his career with a title that may have a lot to do with his permanent mistakes when it comes to giving rhythm to his team’s attack, as revealed on ESPN.

“The responsibility is mine, I have made bad decisions and lost balls in decisive moments. We have shot well to the basket, but when you lose so many balls it is impossible to win a game like this,” said the experienced point guard, who lost an important part of the 17 balls that went to the fret in those of Arizona, for only 5 of the Bucks. “Turnovers have killed us, we have not been able to manage long possessions when we had advantages,” confirmed a Monty williams desperate at the inability of his team to play with solvency. And this is not an isolated event since the NBA statistics they are irrefutable.

Chris Paul accumulates many turnovers in NBA Finals 2021

Chris paul has lost 15 balls in the last three games, and in the previous defeat in the NBA Finals 2021, the team lost 14. Even in their two wins, the Phoenix Suns missed too many chances with possession as they recorded 21 losses in their two home games. You can’t put off any longer the time to solve a problem that can turn into something mental and be a firm obstacle to your aspirations to win the ring.