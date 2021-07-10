Chris Paul receives top praise from Giannis Antetokounmpo

The player the Phoenix Suns, Chris paul received the maximum praise from the superstar Milwauke Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo on the NBA.

Chris paul has been one of the Suns players who have most excelled in the endings of the NBA against the Bucks, and now he’s just two games away from being the NBA for the first time. As the Suns and Bucks prepare for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday night in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo I had nothing but love for CP3:

“This is the year 16 for him. It’s amazing how much he has accomplished. ” Giannis shows love to Chris Paul.

That might be awkward for the Greek Freak to say considering the Suns superstar just burned his Bucks in back-to-back games. Paul lost a ridiculous 32 points in Game 1 of the series to accompany nine assists, then responded with another 23 points in Game 2 on Thursday.