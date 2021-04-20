Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson on all-time assists list

The point guard of the Phoenix Suns, Chris paul pass to Magic johnson on the all-time assist roster in the NBA.

Another day, another record for Chris paul. After initially defeating Oscar Robertson on the all-time assist list last month, the Point God did it again on Monday when the Phoenix Suns point guard outplayed the great. Magic johnson to claim fifth place with a total of 10,142 assists.

That’s a ton of assists (via NBA) Take a bow, CP3.

Congrats to @ CP3 of the @Suns for moving up to 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/A1pSyFyZTD – NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

Chris paul he scored 13 assists in his overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks to beat Johnson. Time and time again, he has proven that he is one of the best point guards to ever play in the league. NBA.

After his impressive streak in the bubble of the NBA Last season, the Suns rose to second in the Western Conference with the addition of Chris Paul to the roster this season.

It’s safe to say that his arrival in the desert has been spectacular for the team. In his first year with the Suns, the 35-year-old has averaged 8.7 assists per game, his best passing rate since his first year with the Houston Rockets in 2017-18.