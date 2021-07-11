Chris Paul on his Suns: “I think we have the right mindset to win the ring”

The 2021 NBA Playoffs Finals have one of their crucial games this morning for the development of the tie for the ring. Milwaukee Bucks welcomes Phoenix suns in Game 3 of the series, at the Fiserv Forum, and with the obligation to win the game if he wants to continue to have a chance of proclaiming himself champion. Phoenix, for his part, expects to deliver the near-definitive blow to the Bucks.

Chris paul it will be one of the keys for the Suns to put the 3-0 in their favor. The veteran point guard is being the best of his team in these Finals, although he assures that all the credit belongs to the attitude of the Arizona franchise in general:

“It’s been a fun and entertaining Finals,” said Paul. “But most important of all, I think our team has the right mindset to take on such a challenge, to win the NBA ring.”