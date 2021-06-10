Chris Paul, on Devin Booker: “You put them in even when he’s asleep”

Chris paul led the triumph of Phoenix suns in the second game of the Western semis series against the Denver Nuggets with 15 assists and 0 losses. At the post-match press conference, he wanted to praise his teammates for the work they are doing. This is how he defined them:
“Book scores in his sleep.”
“Jae is never phased by anything.”
“Mikal is like our unsung hero.”
“DA guards, he runs, he rebounds, he does everything.” @ CP3 appreciating his teammates after the @Suns Game 2 win .. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/cHjzBkooJo
