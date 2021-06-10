in NBA

Chris Paul, on Devin Booker: “You put them in even when he’s asleep”

Chris paul led the triumph of Phoenix suns in the second game of the Western semis series against the Denver Nuggets with 15 assists and 0 losses. At the post-match press conference, he wanted to praise his teammates for the work they are doing. This is how he defined them:

Devin Booker: “He puts them in even when he’s asleep.”

Jae crowder: “He is not influenced by anything.”

Mikal bridges: “He is our forgotten hero.”

Deandre ayton: “Defend, run, bounce, do it all.”

