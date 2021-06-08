Chris Paul, longevity records in NBA 2021 playoffs

No more adjectives to describe what you are achieving Chris paul this season with Phoenix Suns. This great point guard who embodies the resistance of the classic playmaker does not want to leave the league without giving himself the opportunity that he has been looking for throughout his career, such as to play the NBA Finals again and reap the ring. Immeasurable in the direction of the Arizona game, Paul has endowed a young team with the mortar and experience necessary to be firm candidates for glory, and after eliminating the Lakers he is ready to raise his level again and leave behind for good. the discomfort in a shoulder that diminished his performance in the previous series. He went out against the Denver Nuggets in the first game of a very attractive eliminator of NBA 2021 playoffs and much was said about him in words collected by ESPN.

Chris Paul tonight: 21 pts

6 REB

11 AST

1 TOV He is the first player aged 36 years or older with a 20/5/10 playoff game since 1965. pic.twitter.com/PSR0TsAxdy – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

“The game is in his hands and today he has left, he has made us all feel comfortable,” said Ayton, greatly benefiting from the arrival of a man with exquisite game clairvoyance. “I have been saying all season that we have a great team, with threats in all parts of the field. I am very happy to have returned in top form and to be able to involve all my teammates, we are a team,” commented a man who could not be stopped by any defender, the Denver Nuggets resorting to the skills of Aaron Gordon. “You can tell that he gives great confidence to the team, he communicates very well with everyone and today he was very explosive, he has raised their level,” said the forward.

It seems clear that if you keep this level, it will be very difficult for Phoenix suns do not explore your limits and get into the Western Conference final of these attractions NBA 2021 playoffs. Something will have to invent Michael Malone to try to make his Denver nuggets stop the flow of play generated by a clairvoyant Chris Paul, who broke a historical record by becoming the oldest player to sign a playoff game with more than 20 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists. Something simply amazing.