Chris Paul, indefinite leave

06/16/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

Chris Paul will be terminated indefinitely after entering the NBA anti-covid protocols. The star of the Phoenix Suns, qualified for the Western finals, could miss the start of the series waiting to meet the Arizona rival, who will come out of the series between the Jazz and Clippers, currently tied at two games.

As reported by Shams Charania of ., the low time could range between 10 and 14 days depending on whether Paul is vaccinated against the virus. The starting schedule for the Conference Finals has yet to be revealed.

Paul, who arrived in Phoenix last summer from the OKC Thunder, is curdling one of his best seasons at 36 years old, managing to be selected in the second All-NBA quintet of the season and classifying the Suns to their first conference finals since 2010 with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire.