While the NBA regular season is still stopped because of the coronavirus, Powerful information about the market for the next campaign is already circulating.

04/12/2020

Act at 16:32

CEST

Sport.es

The great name of the last hours has been Chris Paul linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oklahoma City Tunder guard would be the great goal of the Lakers, who would be trying to put together a spectacular big three: the one that would form Lebrton James, the star of the franchise, Anthony Davis (La Ceja), and Chris Paul.

The information was given by Sam Quinn on CBS. in an operation that could mean the departure of pieces like JaVale McGee or Danny Green, who would enter the exchange.

The friendship between Chris Paul and Lebron James, one of the people with more weight in the decisions of the angelina franchise, would be key for the operation to bear fruit. Paul is one of the best friends in James’ league and they have even gone on to spend the summer together with other stars like Carmelo Anthony.

At the moment the Lakers, waiting to see when the competition returns, they are one of the big favorites to get the ring this season.

