Chris Paul: “I’m not going to retire, I’m going to keep fighting”

Chris paul He has had a fantastic season, leading a team that had been out of the playoffs for more than five years to play the NBA Finals. Now, after losing the first Endings of his life, he has no intention of giving up trying to get the ring. We will see if it continues or not in Phoenix suns, but play for sure that you will continue playing:

“I have to process this, but in the end I’m going to come back with the same mindset: go back to work. I’m not going to retire.”