Chris Paul: “If we want to reach the NBA Finals we have to be much better”

The defeat of Phoenix suns against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, which has cut 2-3 on aggregate where the Suns themselves still prevail, has served the Arizona franchise as a warning that they are still a long way from reaching the Finals for the ring.

So he said Chris paul, one of the captains of these Phoenix Suns, in the post-match press conference: “They just came out to play being much more aggressive. They have been similar to what we did in Game 4. They have been too comfortable. This one was not It’s the way to go. If we want to reach the Finals we have to be much better. “