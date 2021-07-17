Chris Paul: “I hate playing like I’m doing in the Finals, but you have to keep going”

The 2021 NBA Playoff Finals reach Game 5 in the most even way possible: 2-2. Phoenix suns and Milwaukee Bucka have done their homework, each winning both games in their respective halls, and they come to Game 5 as the most important game of the tie.

Chris paul, leader of the Suns, is aware of this. In his statements corresponding to the press conference prior to the duel, the veteran player has spoken about his performance so far, and about how important it is to win the game this morning:

“I hate the way I’m playing in these Finals. But this is so, it only remains to move forward and not think about the past. This is the Finals, they are dramatic. The only thing left for us is to protect the home court whatever it is. Whatever. Winning Game 5 would give us a lot of ring options, “said CP3.